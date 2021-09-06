Overview

Dr. Kenneth Grimm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Livonia Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Grimm works at Cherry Hill Village Fam Medcn in Canton, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.