Dr. Kenneth Greene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Greene works at
Locations
Medina Hospital Medical Office Building970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greene replaced both of my knees, and both of my hips. I would not trust any other doctor with any of my joints. If I need something other than knees or hips, I will ask him for his recommendation. The triathlon knees tat I was given work so much better than other people I know who have had replacement surgery. I am at year 16 with the first knee and it feels just as good as it did 6 months after surgery which was completely normal. He is great!
About Dr. Kenneth Greene, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Akron City Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
