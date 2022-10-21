Dr. Kenneth Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Grant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
-
1
Touro University Nv & Touro Mobile Hlthcare Clinic874 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 777-4809
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Always nothing but excellent. He is a dr. that truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Kenneth Grant, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1093793796
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Med Ctr
- Georgetown-DC Genl Hosp|Washington VA Hosp
- Georgetown-DC Genl Hosp
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.