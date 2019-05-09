Dr. Graham II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Graham II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Graham II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Ophthalmology LLC1351 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 621-3765
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graham. Is a very compassion and great listen person. He really care about his patients.
About Dr. Kenneth Graham II, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245396266
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll-Metro Hosp
- NY Med Coll-Metro Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham II has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham II.
