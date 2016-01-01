Dr. Kenneth Grabowski, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Grabowski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Grabowski, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Portage, MI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Orthodontics PC7864 Moorsbridge Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 204-9856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Grabowski, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grabowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grabowski works at
781 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.
