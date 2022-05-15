See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Grabow works at Grabow Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grabow Medical Group
    400 N Tustin Ave Ste 470, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 242-4224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 15, 2022
    Dr. Grabow is great, love seeing him and he has helped me a lot. His front office staff is very friendly and helpful and on top of things 100%. Raphael, his back office MA, is super kind and helpful as well. The entire staff, minus his PA/NP, is wonderful and accommodating. If you are in need of a pain management team, I would go here!
    — May 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629089529
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Grabow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grabow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grabow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grabow works at Grabow Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grabow’s profile.

    Dr. Grabow has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

