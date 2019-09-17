See All Neurologists in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Kenneth Gorson, MD

Neurology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Gorson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Gorson works at The Elliot Lewis Center in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Elliot Lewis Center
    110 Cedar St Ste 110, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 591-8300
  2. 2
    Cardinal Cushing Pavilion Floor 8
    736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 789-2375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Dr Gorson is top in his field, has extensive insight in the latest treatments and knowledge of complex cases like mine in which I was misdiagnosed for years until he saw me. I could not function and he has restored my life. He is thorough in answering questions and is an enthusiastic educator. He is also warm, compassionate and friendly.
    Heather in Shrewsbury , MA — Sep 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Gorson, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Gorson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275528192
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Med Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Gorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

