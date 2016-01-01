See All Dermatologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Kenneth Gordon, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Gordon, MD is a dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. Dr. Gordon completed a residency at Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He currently practices at Froedtert & MCW and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
    9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 805-3666
    Northwestern Medical Group
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 735-8550

Psoriasis
Rash
Hives
Psoriasis
Rash
Hives

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Galaxy Health Network
  • HealthLink
  • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
  • HFN
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Viant

  • Dermatology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1790865806
  • Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
  • Froedtert Hospital

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dr. Kenneth Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Psoriasis, Rash and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

