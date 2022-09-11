Dr. Goolsby Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Goolsby Jr works at
Locations
Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates1990 Limestone Cir Ste 110, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-8832
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you leave a review, you are automatically connected to Dr Goolsby! I just found this out by doing a search for fun to see what came up. This is what came up - Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD, Physiatry. Now anyone doing a search on me will automatically know I see him, but they don't say what for? It's anyone's guess the way it is listed. This hurt me really bad. I thought by leaving a great review that I was doing a good thing only to find out now the whole world can see the only Dr. listed on my profile. Also, I advise you to never sign a release form and leave it empty. My Cardiologist of all people has my medical records from Dr Goolsby. Now tell my why a Cardiologist would need my complete records to treat me for Diastolic congestive Heart failure. I just read my records on my Portal a couple of weeks ago. boy did it break my heart to find that the Dr I fully trusted gave a Cardiologist my complete records! I have lost all trust in Dr's.
About Dr. Kenneth Goolsby Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366457012
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goolsby Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goolsby Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goolsby Jr works at
Dr. Goolsby Jr has seen patients for Psychological Testing, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goolsby Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Goolsby Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goolsby Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goolsby Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goolsby Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.