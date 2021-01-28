Overview

Dr. Kenneth Goldman, MD is a Dermatologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univiversity Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Goldman works at CareMount Medical in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.