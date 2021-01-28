Dr. Kenneth Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Goldman, MD is a Dermatologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univiversity Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
- Greenwich Hospital
Dr Goldman’s knowledge ,experience and care are truly wonderful. He always takes his time to explain the treatment plan and provides the patients with various treatment options. I value his quality of care, honesty and ease to speak with.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College/Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center Weiler Hospital
- Stony Brook Univiversity Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine
- Muhlenberg Med Ctr
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks American Sign Language, French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
