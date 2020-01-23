Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Grady Memorial Hospital
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
Lewisville541 W Main St Ste 150, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy Dr. to talk with and comes well recommended. Staff is very caring sympathetic.
About Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1598867616
Education & Certifications
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
