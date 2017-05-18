See All Podiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM

Podiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.

Dr. Golda works at St Anthony Hosp Emrgncy Medcn in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    St Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ok
    1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-4200
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1522 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 691-6694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    May 18, 2017
    Scheduling an appointment was so quick and efficient. The front desk staff very professional with awesome customer service. Dr. Golda was just so patient professional friendly. Explained what procedure I needed, and made sure I understood everything. Ask if I had questions. I was very pleased with my first office visit. Procedure day, Dr. Golda went over what he was going to do again, he wanted to make sure I understood. Surgery went well, and I highly recommend Dr. Golda!!
    Deb Carrington in Oklahoma — May 18, 2017
    About Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1649368721
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr's General Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Golda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Golda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golda works at St Anthony Hosp Emrgncy Medcn in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Golda’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Golda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

