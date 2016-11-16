Overview

Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Phelps Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gold works at Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.