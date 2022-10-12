Overview

Dr. Kenneth Gold, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Gold works at UPMC Arthritis & Autoimmunity in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.