Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD
Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Ambulatory Surgery Center10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was very impressed with dr goins ,very concerned prop on address the issue .I have complete trust in him doing my surgery
About Dr. Kenneth Goins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Lexington Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Goins has seen patients for Keratoconus, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
