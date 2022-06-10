Dr. Goetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Goetz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Goetz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital.
Dr. Goetz works at
Locations
-
1
Stephanie S. Richards MD LLC105 Braunlich Dr Ste 480, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 358-8666
-
2
Family Psychological Associates Ltd.365 Franklin Hill Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201 Directions (724) 543-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goetz saved my life. He is a no nonsense but compassionate Dr. Great caring staff. I moved out of State and missed him. You will be in great hands with him…
About Dr. Kenneth Goetz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
