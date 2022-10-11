Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Locations
Godwin Plastic Surgery Center3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 204, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Godwin Plastic Surgery Center301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 903, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godwin?
He is a gifted Plastic Surgeon with exceptional skills. He and his entire Staff are very personable and excellent.
About Dr. Kenneth Godwin, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.
