Dr. Kenneth Glass, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Glass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Glass works at
Locations
Wellness Card LLC1320 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions (937) 223-1781
Summit Behavioral Healthcare1101 Summit Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 Directions (513) 948-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Glass for years when he was in his own practice. He was a very helpful psychiatrist who listened to me, explained things really well, and was very available in the event of emergencies. It is too bad he moved to such a terrible clinic setting. I went to his current practice office a few times and had to say never again when I called numerous times (for over a week) and could not get anyone to answer the phone, or they would answer and then hang up. Doc, you should move to a different practice!
About Dr. Kenneth Glass, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Glass works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.