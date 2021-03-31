Overview

Dr. Kenneth Gati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Magnolia, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Of South Arkansas.



Dr. Gati works at Magnolia Hospital Medical Ctr in Magnolia, AR with other offices in El Dorado, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.