Dr. Kenneth Garrod, MD
Dr. Kenneth Garrod, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 180, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 995-0229
South Florida Hand and Orthopedic Center1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 241-4758
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
I would like to amend the 1 star review that I recently wrote about Dr. Garrod. As I previously stated, the lack of success of my finger was in no way the fault of Dr. Garrod or his therapists. I wrote this review the day of my incident with the doctor, and the very next day I received a phone call from him with a most effusive and sincere apology. He admitted his displeasure about his behavior in the most humble and honest manner. I have since gone back for continued treatment and every time he spots me in the therapist's office he repeatedly apologizes. Please disregard my previous review, Dr. Garrod is not only a fine surgeon, but an outstanding gentleman. Thank you
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Umdnj-Affiliated Hospitals-Orthopaedic Surgery
- Umdnj-Affiliated Hospitals General Surgery
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
