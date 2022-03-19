Dr. Kenneth Gantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Gantz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Gantz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University MI
Dr. Gantz works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gantz?
Visited Dr. Gantz this week as a new patient as my previous cardiologist for many years had recently retired. Because of a condition, and age as a senior, need monitoring. Had forwarded a lot of the past records to him. The visit was very, very good - all one could have hoped for as a new patient. He went through all the past records, did a current evaluation, explained in detail every aspect of the EKG. He was patient, extremely knowledgeable, highly experienced which showed, and answered all questions. Very satisfied and pleased I went to him as part of the Summit Medical Group.
About Dr. Kenneth Gantz, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1972544161
Education & Certifications
- University MI
- University of Michigan Hospitals (Ann Arbor MI)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gantz works at
Dr. Gantz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gantz speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.