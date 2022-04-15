Dr. Gamblin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Gamblin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Gamblin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Dr. Gamblin works at
Locations
Kenneth R. Gamblin M.d. PC963 E COLORADO AVE, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 578-1119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a very, very dark hole when Kaiser referred me to Dr. G. He is patient, kind, compassionate and really smart. It took a little while before I got on a path of the living again, but he is always there - a phone call away. Dr. G is pretty amazing.
About Dr. Kenneth Gamblin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063418408
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamblin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamblin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamblin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamblin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamblin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.