Dr. Fuquay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Fuquay, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Fuquay, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina Juan N Corpas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Fuquay works at
Locations
Kenneth J Fuquay MD210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 745-6950
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Worth the wait. Front office amazing. Great followups…..
About Dr. Kenneth Fuquay, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225095599
Education & Certifications
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Escuela De Medicina Juan N Corpas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuquay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fuquay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fuquay has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Sleep Apnea, and more.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuquay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuquay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuquay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.