Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Fung works at Eye Associates Northwest in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Associates Northwest
    1101 Madison St # 1590, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-2020
    Eye Associates Northwest
    155 NE 100th St Ste 115, Seattle, WA 98125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-2020
    Olympic View Optical
    5300 17th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 784-3350
    Sound Retina
    2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 572-1444
    Sports Medicine Clinicthe
    1455 NW Leary Way Ste 350, Seattle, WA 98107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 784-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Endophthalmitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Trusts
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 14, 2019
    Outstanding doctor. Extremely knowledgeable, professional, detailed. I would highly recommend Dr. Fung. Before being referred to him, I saw two other ophthalmologists who totally blew my symptoms off. The good news is at least one of them referred me to Dr. Fung, though they said directly to me that my insurance wouldn't cover what was needed. Insurance did in fact cover all my tests and visits. Dr. Fung is very thorough and got to the root of my problems. Great doctor!
    Lynn in University Place, WA — Feb 14, 2019
    About Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1629291406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fung has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

