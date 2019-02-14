Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD
Dr. Kenneth Fung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Eye Associates Northwest1101 Madison St # 1590, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2020
Eye Associates Northwest155 NE 100th St Ste 115, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 215-2020
Olympic View Optical5300 17th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 784-3350
Sound Retina2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-1444
Sports Medicine Clinicthe1455 NW Leary Way Ste 350, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 784-3350
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Outstanding doctor. Extremely knowledgeable, professional, detailed. I would highly recommend Dr. Fung. Before being referred to him, I saw two other ophthalmologists who totally blew my symptoms off. The good news is at least one of them referred me to Dr. Fung, though they said directly to me that my insurance wouldn't cover what was needed. Insurance did in fact cover all my tests and visits. Dr. Fung is very thorough and got to the root of my problems. Great doctor!
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1629291406
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung speaks Cantonese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
