Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fryer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group862 Meinecke Ave Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-4600
-
2
Coastal Surgical Institute921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 473-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fryer?
My husband Larry and more had to prine's contracture with several surgeries prior to dr. Fryer and two of his fingers were frozen solid in a 45 degree locked position. Dr fryer went in there and spent a long time cleaning up the tendons. Afterwards my husband fingers were normal and they never went back which often happens when the doctor doesn't do the proper surgery but Dr fryer did a fantastic job
About Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962576959
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-Wadsworth
- San Francisco General Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fryer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fryer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fryer works at
Dr. Fryer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fryer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fryer speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fryer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.