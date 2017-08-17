See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Luis Obispo, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fryer works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group
    (805) 541-4600
    Coastal Surgical Institute
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 101, Pismo Beach, CA 93449
(805) 473-9850

  Marian Regional Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Net
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Based on 52 ratings
    Aug 17, 2017
    My husband Larry and more had to prine's contracture with several surgeries prior to dr. Fryer and two of his fingers were frozen solid in a 45 degree locked position. Dr fryer went in there and spent a long time cleaning up the tendons. Afterwards my husband fingers were normal and they never went back which often happens when the doctor doesn't do the proper surgery but Dr fryer did a fantastic job
    Carol A. NOORE in Santa Maria, CA — Aug 17, 2017
    Orthopedic Surgery
    53 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1962576959
    UCLA-Wadsworth
    San Francisco General Hospital
    New York Medical College
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fryer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fryer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

