Overview

Dr. Kenneth Fryer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fryer works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.