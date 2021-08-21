Dr. Kenneth Friedman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Friedman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Friedman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay1700 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste A2-2, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 725-2719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is doctor with good knowledge and caring one
About Dr. Kenneth Friedman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952388431
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
