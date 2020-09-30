Overview

Dr. Kenneth Fried, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Fried works at Carolyn E Goodstein MD PA in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.