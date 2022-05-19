Dr. Kenneth Fretwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fretwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Fretwell, MD
Dr. Kenneth Fretwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy Ste L, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6037
- 2 8906 135th St Ste 2T, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7110
Tjh Medical Services PC9229 Queens Blvd Ste C1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-1992
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Dr Fretwell is very professional with a wonderful bedside manner … he explained everything he was about to do during my biopsy procedure.
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
