Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD
Dr. Kenneth Fox, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Francisco, CA.
Locations
Sleepmed of California Inc450 6th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 833-2202
Kfh San Francisco Laboratory2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2000
- Kaiser Permanente
I had seen 7 neurologists over 9 months and he was the one who finally found out what was wrong. He is well versed in rare diseases with rare presentations. I felt very comfortable with him and he answered questions clearly and promptly. I’ve now had him for 5 months and he has been fantastic at treating my condition. I have a subtype of MG that many doctors are resistant to treat and I haven’t had a single problem with Dr. Fox
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1710065370
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.