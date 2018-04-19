Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
Meriter Specialty Clinic202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 417-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster made me feel cared for. Before surgery he stopped in to see me and answer questions. I didn't even know what questions to ask. When he reached out and touched my hand, his compassion showed through. I am thankful for the referral to him and his medical talent. Thank you, Dr. Foster, your heartfelt touch meant so much.
About Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639284789
Education & Certifications
- Episcopalc Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
