Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Meriter Specialty Clinic
    202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 417-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unitypoint Health Meriter
  • UW Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula
Gallstones
Anorectal Abscess
Anal Fistula

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2018
    Dr. Foster made me feel cared for. Before surgery he stopped in to see me and answer questions. I didn't even know what questions to ask. When he reached out and touched my hand, his compassion showed through. I am thankful for the referral to him and his medical talent. Thank you, Dr. Foster, your heartfelt touch meant so much.
    SLF in Windsor, WI — Apr 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Foster, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639284789
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Episcopalc Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
