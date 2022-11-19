Dr. Kenneth Flanigan III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanigan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Flanigan III, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Flanigan III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 68 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 879-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
To the staff at Portland Foot and Ankle thank you so much for the great care . You got me in for a badly sprained ankle when I called. Dr. Flanigan with his expertise and kindness that put me at ease when much needed. I could not imagine going anywhere else for such wonderful care by all. Thank you
About Dr. Kenneth Flanigan III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780659722
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
