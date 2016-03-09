Overview

Dr. Kenneth Fischer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Fischer works at Keiron Brown Psyd P.A. in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.