Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Finn works at
Locations
-
1
Coloroado Springs2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 305, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 634-7246
-
2
Springs Rehabilitation PC6005 Delmonico Dr Ste 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 634-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Finn worked on my back over 20 yrs ago he was then very Professional kind and listen to everything I had to say 21 years later my back again bothering me quite a bit and I was referred to Dr. Finn to my surprise I immediately I could trust him from my previous experience. Several months ago he worked on my back for the enormous pain been suffering from and again results were even better. I highly recommend Dr Finn for his honesty and compassion you won’t go wrong.
About Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1669571634
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Pain Medicine
