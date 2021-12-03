Overview

Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Finn works at Colorado Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.