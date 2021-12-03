See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (73)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Finn works at Colorado Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coloroado Springs
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 305, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-7246
    Springs Rehabilitation PC
    6005 Delmonico Dr Ste 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dr Finn worked on my back over 20 yrs ago he was then very Professional kind and listen to everything I had to say 21 years later my back again bothering me quite a bit and I was referred to Dr. Finn to my surprise I immediately I could trust him from my previous experience. Several months ago he worked on my back for the enormous pain been suffering from and again results were even better. I highly recommend Dr Finn for his honesty and compassion you won’t go wrong.
    Leonard Delgado — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Finn, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669571634
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Medical Center
    • Presbyterian Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Pain Medicine
