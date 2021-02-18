Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Figueroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Figueroa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Kenneth T Figueroa MD PC2885 Church St, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 767-1997
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Figueroa is the best physician I met. Very well experienced and has excellent clinical knowledge. He respects all of his patients always. I highly recommend Dr. Figueroa for your health and wellness.
About Dr. Kenneth Figueroa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346325792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
