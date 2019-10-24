Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Fields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.
Dr. Fields works at
Locations
Baptist Gastrointestinal Specialist Sry C80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 578-2528
Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-3900
Baptist Memorial Hospital-collierville1500 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 761-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fields provides a very professional, yet personal level of care that I have greatly appreciated. I would 10/10 recommend him for any gastrointestinal needs. If there is a wait, it is because he is so well trusted in the Memphis area that he is in high demand.
About Dr. Kenneth Fields, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285659383
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
