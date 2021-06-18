Dr. Felder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Felder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Felder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Felder works at
Locations
Dr. Kenneth S Felder2035 Ralph Ave Ste A6, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 209-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felder was through. Very professional and explained everything to me fully. I would recommend Dr. Felder.
About Dr. Kenneth Felder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1316910219
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder works at
Dr. Felder has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felder speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.