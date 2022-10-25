Dr. Kenneth Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Farrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Farrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Locations
Broward General Hospital1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (863) 467-2159Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Kenneth H Farrell MD6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 104, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 938-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, easy to talk to, thorough, no rush, so happy I went to see him.
About Dr. Kenneth Farrell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med
- U Ill Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
