Dr. Kenneth Farmer Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Farmer Jr works at Women's Medical Center in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.