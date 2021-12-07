Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ewane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Ewane works at Urology Associates in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.