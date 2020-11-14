Overview

Dr. Kenneth Etra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Etra works at Stephen Silverman M.d. PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.