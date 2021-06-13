Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Einhorn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 502, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Einhorn?
Dr. Einhorn is a 5 star physician...thorough exam, questions answered with understandable explanations. Office staff friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Einhorn
About Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174565923
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einhorn works at
Dr. Einhorn has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.