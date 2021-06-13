See All Otolaryngologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Einhorn works at Otolaryngology Associates in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 502, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Deviated Septum
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache

Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(15)
Jun 13, 2021
Dr. Einhorn is a 5 star physician...thorough exam, questions answered with understandable explanations. Office staff friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Einhorn
Janice — Jun 13, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD
About Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174565923
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Internship
  • North Shore University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Einhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Einhorn works at Otolaryngology Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Einhorn’s profile.

Dr. Einhorn has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

