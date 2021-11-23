Dr. Kenneth Einberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Einberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Einberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Einberg works at
Locations
Steven Ender DO Pllc4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 21, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 520-3962
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Einberg for years. He really is the most up-to-date and informative neurologist I have seen. He spends a lot of time with his patients, follows up and never rushes you. He also returns phone calls promptly. I would not go to anybody else.
About Dr. Kenneth Einberg, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Einberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.