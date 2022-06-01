Dr. Kenneth Egol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Egol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Egol, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Egol works at
Locations
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0050Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Nyu Langone Medical Center's Hospital for Joint Diseases301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-3889
Jamaica Hospital ORS8906 135th St # 7C, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6923
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases240 E 18th St # 21, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-3889
Womens Health Center - Jamaica Hospital Medical13303 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6923
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Special care and amazing doctor
About Dr. Kenneth Egol, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679542757
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Egol works at
