Overview

Dr. Kenneth Egan, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Egan works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.