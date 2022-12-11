Dr. Kenneth Eckmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Eckmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Eckmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Eckmann works at
Locations
-
1
The Neurology Center8555 16th St Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2730 University Blvd W Ste 410, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 946-4150
-
3
The Neurology Center10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 562-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckmann?
The consultation was thorough and complete. I felt my issue was clearly looked at. At the end, the next steps were the correct ones and I felt relief. Thank you
About Dr. Kenneth Eckmann, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982676201
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckmann works at
Dr. Eckmann has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.