Dr. Kenneth Eckhert, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Eckhert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
Surgical Associates of Western Ny PC550 Orchard Park Rd Ste A103, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beckett was a wonderfully compassionate man. He was very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kenneth Eckhert, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1427026327
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center
- Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Internal Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckhert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckhert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckhert has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckhert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckhert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckhert.
