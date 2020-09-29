Overview

Dr. Kenneth Easterling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Easterling works at Orthopedic Specialists Of South Florida in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.