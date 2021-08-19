See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eaddy works at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health of Northeast Florida
    820 Prudential Dr Ste 304, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 348-0974
  2. 2
    Institute Of Pain Management
    4243 Sunbeam Rd Ste 6, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 448-2005
  3. 3
    spine and pain institute
    3101 University Blvd S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-9625
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Exceptional experience Brilliant and kind. Fantastic bedside manners. He really cared about helping me and that means so much to me.
    L.S. — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154506376
    Education & Certifications

    • Medstar
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eaddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eaddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eaddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eaddy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

