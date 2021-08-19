Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD
Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Baptist Health of Northeast Florida820 Prudential Dr Ste 304, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 348-0974
Institute Of Pain Management4243 Sunbeam Rd Ste 6, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 448-2005
spine and pain institute3101 University Blvd S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 717-9625Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Exceptional experience Brilliant and kind. Fantastic bedside manners. He really cared about helping me and that means so much to me.
About Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154506376
- Medstar
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Dr. Eaddy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
