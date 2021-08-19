Overview

Dr. Kenneth Eaddy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eaddy works at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.