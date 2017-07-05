Overview

Dr. Kenneth Dulnuan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dulnuan works at UofL Physicians - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

