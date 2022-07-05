Overview

Dr. Kenneth Downes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Downes works at Southwest Eye Care Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.