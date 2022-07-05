Dr. Kenneth Downes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Downes, MD
Dr. Kenneth Downes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Southwest Eye Care Specialists, 7110 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Aetna
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Presbyterian Health Plan
I had what I considered an emergency eye issue and though I had never met Dr. Downes, he squeezed me in for an appointment the next day. He gave me a thorough exam, gave me a good explanation of my condition, allayed my fears, and scheduled me for treatment in a relatively short period of time. I've been extremely satisfied with the treatment.
About Dr. Kenneth Downes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
